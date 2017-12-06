 Plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May foiled: report - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 08 55 AM IST

Plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May foiled: report

British police believe the plan was to deploy an explosive device at Downing Street to attack UK Prime Minister Theresa May, says a report
Chua Baizhen
A file photo of UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters

Singapore: Andrew Parker, director general of MI5, briefed UK cabinet ministers about a foiled plot to assassinate prime minister Theresa May, Sky reported, citing unidentified sources.

British police believe the plan was to deploy an improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill May, according to the report.

Two men were arrested last week and have been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, according to Sky. Bloomberg

First Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 08 55 AM IST
