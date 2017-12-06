Plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May foiled: report

A file photo of UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters

Singapore: Andrew Parker, director general of MI5, briefed UK cabinet ministers about a foiled plot to assassinate prime minister Theresa May, Sky reported, citing unidentified sources.

British police believe the plan was to deploy an improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill May, according to the report.

Two men were arrested last week and have been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, according to Sky. Bloomberg