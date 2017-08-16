DMK chief M. Karunanidhi hospitalised for minor procedure
DMK president M. Karunanidhi was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital for undergoing a minor procedure, he will be discharged later today
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital for undergoing a minor procedure.
The 93-year-old leader has been ailing since last year and was being treated at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.
The former chief minister “has been admitted for a minor procedure—change of (Percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy) PEG tube. He will be discharged from the hospital later today,” Kauvery Hospital executive director S. Aravindan said in a statement.
