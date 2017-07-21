Narendra Modi to inaugurate fifth global conference on cyber space in New Delhi

New Delhi: India will be hosting the fifth global conference on cyber space (GCCS), one of the world’s largest conferences on cyber space and related issues, in November, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, union minister for electronics and information technology, after chairing an organizing committee meeting on Friday.

The GCCS 2017 will take place on the 23 and 24 November in New Delhi and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two-day conference will see participation of around 2,000 delegates from senior government officials, industry leaders, academics and civil society from over 100 countries.

“The theme of this conference is in a way to reflect the changing architecture in the field of digital space…The other concept of this theme will be digital inclusion which is sustainable and developmental,” said Prasad.

GCCS will deliberate on issues relating to promotion of cooperation in cyber space, norms for responsible behaviour in cyber space and on ways to enhance cyber capacity-building. Many of these delegations will be at the ministerial level, making it an important forum of global consultation on various issues related to cyber space, a statement issued by the IT ministry said.

The plenary sessions and other activities during GCCS 2017 will be designed around the themes of “Cyber4Inclusive Growth”, “Cyber4DigitalInclusion”, “Cyber4Security” and “Cyber4Diplomacy”.