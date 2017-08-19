Govt to strengthen bankruptcy code after studying various judgments: Arun Jaitley

Mumbai: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that the government will look at strengthening the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), including the prescribed timelines after examining the various judgments given by the National Company Law Tribunal, its appellate tribunal and the Supreme Court.

“We probably have to wait over a period of time and then ensure as to how much of this law has been made effective by the various pronouncement of the tribunals and the appellate tribunals. And then over a period of time, (understand) whatever improvement in the law itself which are required to make sure that the purpose for which it is created is served,” he said.

Jaitley was speaking at the national conference on insolvency and bankruptcy organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CCI) in Mumbai on Saturday.

Under the IBC, once a case is referred to NCLT, the tribunal gets 14 days for accepting or rejecting the case. Once the case is accepted, a resolution plan has to be implemented in 180 days, extendable by 90 days. In the absence of any resolution plan, the company goes into liquidation.

He stressed on the point of adhering to the timelines as prescribed under the IBC because that is the essence of this law. IBC also differs from the previous legislations, where time bound resolution was not possible in many cases, he said.

“Conventionally, Indian courts have two standards. When timelines are laid for executives, they normally maintain these are binding. When timelines are meant for judicial institutions, courts have conventionally held that these are only directory,” he said.

A National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, in early May, in a case involving JK Jute Ltd had said that the 14-day timeline for rejecting or admitting a case under the IBC was a directive: that means courts do not have to necessarily adhere to this timeline. It, however, said that once a case is admitted, the 270-day timeline for resolution is mandatory.

To admit or reject a petition “is procedural in nature, a tool of aid in expeditious dispensation of justice and is directory”, said the order passed by justice S.J. Mukhopadhaya. The NCLAT said that while ruling on whether or not an application of insolvency of a company is admissible, the tribunal is performing a judicial role and the sections of the Companies Act 2013 do not prescribe a timeline for the Tribunal to pass orders. The NCLAT ruled on this issue after different benches of the NCLT passed conflicting orders. The Mumbai and Hyderabad benches ruled that even admission or rejection was time-bound and the Allahabad bench ruled that there was flexibility on admission and rejection of a plea.

Jaitley said that referring cases to NCLT does not necessarily mean declaring the firm insolvent but the ultimate object is to save businesses and preserve the value of the assets.

However, he said that the message from the IBC regime is loud and clear—that the defaulters have to service their dues.

“The old regime by which the creditor would get tired chasing the debtor and end up recovering nothing is over. If the debtor has to survive, he will have to serve his debt or he will have to make way for somebody else. I think this is the only correct way by which businesses would now be done,” Jaitley said.

Following the 13 June directive of the RBI, banks have referred 12 large cases, representing a quarter of banking sector’s bad loans, for insolvency proceeding. So far, various benches of NCLTs have admitted 11 of these cases with Era Infra Engineering Ltd being the only exception.