How Congress is trying to mobilize farmers to counter TRS in Telangana

File photo. Congress is also strengthening its booth-level committees and training workers to ensure that they reach out to farmers. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Hyderabad: The Congress party in Telangana is working to mobilize the state’s farmers to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), even as it trains its cadre to help farmers reap maximum benefit from various government welfare schemes.

A programme called ‘Indiramma Rythu Bata’ (Indiramma Farmer roadmap) will involve extensive cadre training for 100 days. Party leaders will also travel across the 31 districts in the state to address workers, farmers and the general public, a senior party leader said.

Congress leaders, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary R.C. Khuntia and Telangana in-charge and TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikram Marka have addressed cadres at Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy districts.

Among others, the party is looking to oppose Government Order (G.O.) 39 issued earlier this month, pertaining to the formation of farmers’ coordination committees (Rythu Samanvaya Samithis) at various levels in the state. Congress and other opposition parties fear the TRS will stuff these committees with its members.

Reddy alleged that the TRS government is trying to get political mileage through G.O. 39. “Usually, there is a line between party and the state government, but the posts to the coordination committees are nominated and the TRS is trying to strengthen its cadres through these government mechanisms,” he added.

TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said the Congress will help farmers across the state rectify their land records in an ongoing land survey.

Reddy said the Congress is also strengthening its booth-level committees and training workers to ensure that they reach out to farmers. “There are about 32,000 (polling) booths in the state, and we are mobilizing about 15 workers for each one,” he told Mint.

Earlier, in the last week of May, angry chilli farmers had ransacked the Khammam agricultural market yard following a steep fall in prices of their produce compared to the previous year. After the incident, chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that the farmers coordination committees will be formed and that the bodies will be given Rs500 crore.

In addition, the state government will also give an input subsidy of Rs4,000 per acre to all farmers from next year. The survey has also been initiated to verify and update land records before the start of the scheme.