Pakistan claims Indian Army killed six of its citizens in ceasefire violations

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said out of the six killed, two were women. Photo: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Friday that at least six of its citizens were killed and 26 others injured in alleged ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian troops.

According to Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Indian forces started “unprovoked firing” along the working boundary in Chappar, Charwah and Harpal sectors.

Six innocent Pakistanis were killed and 26 others were injured along the working boundary in Chappar/Harpal/Charwa sector, Ghaoor said.

The firing of mortars started on Thursday that hit civilian population village Bini Sulariyan where initially four persons, including two women, were killed.

“Pakistan Rangers Punjab befittingly responded silencing the Indian guns targeting civil population,” the Army said.

Prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also strongly condemned the incident and expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved families.