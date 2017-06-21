Bill reserving promotions for SC, ST to be tabled in Parliament in July: Athawale

New Delhi: A bill for reserving promotions for SCs, STs and OBCs in government jobs will be tabled in the next session of Parliament in July, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said. The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also called upon industrialists, businessmen and entrepreneurs to look beyond government jobs and search for new avenues in industries.

He was addressing an event organised by the Reserve Category and Minority Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCMICCI). “The Supreme Court had banned reservation in promotions and the new law is being framed. The bill will be brought in the next session of the Parliament in July,” he said.

The reserved categories will be provided reservation in promotions on government posts after the passage of the bill, he said. The apex court in February struck down provisions of Karnataka quota law on promotion, observing that in order to provide reservation in promotions, the states must first determine whether the criteria of inadequacy of representation, backwardness and overall efficiency were fulfilled.

In 2012, the Constitutional Amendment Bill (117th) providing reservation in promotions on government posts to SCs and STs was passed in Rajya Sabha. The bill, however, lapsed and could not be passed in Lok Sabha due to differences among political parties.

Last year, a Parliamentary panel had asked the Centre to expeditiously pass the bill to safeguard the interests of SCs and STs in government services. The minister said, “Government jobs alone can not lead to economic development of the community.

So, we must also look towards industries and work for job creation.” The RCMICCI, having 500 executive members, is spreading its wings to support industrialists and entrepreneurs belonging to the reserved and minority communities by holding exhibitions and setting up its branches all over the country.