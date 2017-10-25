US police confirm body found is that of missing Indian girl Sherin Mathews
Houston: Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old Indian girl missing for over two weeks, is dead, US police said on Tuesday. Sherin, who had developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was last seen outside her family’s backyard in Richardson city in Texas on 7 October.
The Richardson Police earlier announced that they discovered the remains of a small child in a tunnel beneath a road, expressing apprehension that it was “most likely” that of Sherin.
Also Read: Toddler’s body found in Texas likely that of adopted Indian girl Sherin Mathews: police
The body was found about 1km from the house of her adoptive parents Wesley and Sini Mathews. Police said medical examiners used dental records to identify the child. Her cause of death is still pending. The Richardson Police Department has re-arrested the foster father of the girl.
Mathews, 37, who hails from Kerala, was booked into the Richardson City Jail on a $1million bond. Mathews and his wife Sini reportedly adopted Sherin two years ago from an orphanage in Bihar. PTI
Latest News »
- PSU banks stocks rally on recapitalisation plans, SBI, PNB shares surge up to 36%
- HCL Technologies Q2 net profit rises 8.6% to Rs2,188 crore
- GIC Re shares fall nearly 7% on stock market debut
- Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty crosses 10,300
- Why Sushma Swaraj’s meeting with Rex Tillerson is important for India-US ties