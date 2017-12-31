Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude rattles Athens

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the earthquake was 79 kilometers west-north-west of Athens. Photo: AP

Athens: An earthquake with a preliminary reading of 4.6 rattled Athens and central Greece early Sunday, witnesses said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The tremblor was recorded west of Athens at 6.02 am (0402 GMT) in the Corinthian Gulf, with assessments giving it a focal depth of 5 kilometres, the National Observatory of Athens said on its website.

“It felt like two earthquakes in a row! It was quite strong. It woke me up,” one person wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre was 79 kilometers west-north-west of Athens. Reuters