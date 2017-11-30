22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 30, 2017
गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से दूसरा सवाल:
1995 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-9,183 करोड़।
2017 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-2,41,000 करोड़।
यानी हर गुजराती पर ₹37,000 क़र्ज़।
आपके वित्तीय कुप्रबन्धन व पब्लिसिटी की सज़ा गुजरात की जनता क्यों चुकाए?
Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Every Gujarati has a debt of Rs37,000 crore, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is holding three rallies today, as part of the party’s campaign for Gujarat elections. Here are the latest updates
Highlights
- Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is going to hold multiple election rallies today, as part of the party’s ongoing campaign for Gujarat elections. Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Lathi, Gujarat and will hold public meetings in Botad, Amreli and Bhavnagar to further the electoral battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The two-phase Gujarat elections are scheduled for 9 and 14 December while the counting will take place on 18 December. Here are the latest updates and developments from the state:
- 12.19 pm IST Every Gujarati has a debt of Rs37,000 crore, says Rahul GandhiAs part of Rahul Gandhi’s strategy to corner the BJP government, the Congress today focused on Gujarat’s debt situation.
- 11.52 am IST Rahul Gandhi interacts with traders in AmreliCongress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with a delegation of traders in Amreli, Gujarat this morning regarding the issues they are facing.
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with a delegation of traders in Amreli, Gujarat this morning regarding the issues they are facing. #Navsarjan_With_Congress pic.twitter.com/BvPM3KT1KH— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2017
- 11.50 am IST Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Lathi, Gopinathji Mandir, Botad, Vallabhipur and Bhavnagar today
Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Lathi, Gopinathji Mandir, Botad, Vallabhipur and Bhavnagar in Gujarat today. #Navsarjan_With_Congress pic.twitter.com/MJOuSueAPi— Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2017
First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 11 56 AM IST
