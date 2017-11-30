 Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Every Gujarati has a debt of Rs37,000 crore, says Rahul Gandhi - Livemint
Last Modified: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 12 33 PM IST

Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Every Gujarati has a debt of Rs37,000 crore, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is holding three rallies today, as part of the party’s campaign for Gujarat elections. Here are the latest updates
Livemint

Highlights

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
  • Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is going to hold multiple election rallies today, as part of the party’s ongoing campaign for Gujarat elections. Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Lathi, Gujarat and will hold public meetings in Botad, Amreli and Bhavnagar to further the electoral battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The two-phase Gujarat elections are scheduled for 9 and 14 December while the counting will take place on 18 December. Here are the latest updates and developments from the state:
  • 12.19 pm IST Every Gujarati has a debt of Rs37,000 crore, says Rahul GandhiAs part of Rahul Gandhi’s strategy to corner the BJP government, the Congress today focused on Gujarat’s debt situation.
  • 12.01 pm IST Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in LathiCongress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has started the second day of his campaign in Gujarat elections with a rally in Lathi in Saurashtra, which is part of Amreli assembly constituency, currently held by Congress’ Paresh Dhanani.
  • 11.52 am IST Rahul Gandhi interacts with traders in AmreliCongress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with a delegation of traders in Amreli, Gujarat this morning regarding the issues they are facing.
  • 11.50 am IST Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Lathi, Gopinathji Mandir, Botad, Vallabhipur and Bhavnagar today
First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 11 56 AM IST
Topics: Gujarat elections Rahul Gandhi live updates Narendra Modi Congress

