Narendra Modi expresses anguish over Utkal Express derailment
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the derailment of Utkal Express in Uttar Pradesh and said the railway ministry and the state government were doing everything possible and providing all assistance required. Modi said the situation was being monitored very closely by the railways ministry.
Fourteen coaches of the Utkal Express, which was on its way from Puri to Hardwar, derailed in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh Saturday evening, causing deaths and injuries. “Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased,” the prime minister tweeted.
“I wish those injured a speedy recovery. The situation is being monitored very closely by the Railway Ministry,” Modi said. The railways and the UP government are “doing everything possible and providing all assistance required in the wake of the train derailment,” he added.
