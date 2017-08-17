Electronic toll collection: FASTags now available online, at Common Services Centres
New Delhi: Taking ahead the government’s mission to promote cashless transactions, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday expanded the distribution of radio-frequency identification technology stickers–FASTag–through mobile apps, online and Common Services Centres.
FASTags have been sold only by authorized banks so far.
The two mobile applications - MyFASTag and FASTag Partner–launched on Thursday for electronic toll collection, will help people buy and recharge FASTags through their mobiles.
The MyFASTag consumer app can be downloaded from the App Store for both Android and iOS systems and consumers can purchase or recharge FASTags through the app. Similarly, FASTag Partner is a merchant app where agencies like Common Services Centre, banks and vehicle dealers can sell and enroll FASTag.
NHAI chairman Deepak Kumar said that from 1 October all lanes across the 371 national highway toll plazas in the country will be made FASTag-enabled and one lane in every toll plaza will be a dedicated FASTag lane where no other form of payment will be accepted. Besides this, offline sale through Common Services Centres near toll plazas will begin from Friday.
