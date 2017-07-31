Patna high court dismisses PILs challenging new Nitish Kumar government

The high court dismissed the PILs—filed by RJD and Samajwadi Party members—by saying that its intervention was not required as the new Nitish Kumar government had won the confidence vote in the Bihar assembly. Photo: HT

Patna: The Patna high court on Monday dismissed two public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the formation of the new government by Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After hearing all parties, a division bench comprising chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice A.K. Upadhyay dismissed the two PILs saying no intervention of the court is required after the floor test in the state assembly.

While one PIL was filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs Saroj Yadav and Chandan Verma, the second one was filed by Jitendra Kumar, a Samajwadi Party member.

Last Friday, the court had adjourned the matter for 31 July (today), hours before the new Nitish Kumar government, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a coalition partner, won the trust vote in the Bihar assembly.