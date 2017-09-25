BHU protests: Committee headed by UP chief secretary to probe violence

Female students taking out a protest rally on the BHU campus in Varanasi on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik on Monday said a committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted to go into the protest in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus over an alleged eve-teasing incident.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.

“A committee has been constituted under the chief secretary. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of its report. The committee will see as to how the police had behaved and examine other aspects,” he said.

Naik was responding to queries from mediapersons about the incident. The governor described the incident as sad.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already ordered a probe into the incident. In the wake of the violence, the university has advanced the puja holidays from Tuesday till 2 October.

Earlier, the holidays were to have started from 28 September.

Violence erupted after some students, protesting against the alleged eve-teasing incident of Thursday, wanted to meet the vice chancellor (VC) at his residence on Saturday night, according to police and university sources.

A BHU spokesperson said some students wanted to “forcibly” enter the VC’s residence but they were stopped by the security guards of the university.

Subsequently, there was stone pelting by “outsiders” who had joined the students. Police then used batons to control the situation.