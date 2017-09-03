With cabinet reshuffle, PM Modi eyes political expansion in key states

The elevation of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to cabinet rank is also significant, because Naqvi is also from Uttar Pradesh and he is the seniormost Muslim leader in the union government. File photo: HT

New Delhi: The council of ministers rejig on Monday saw the clear imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the political expansion of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as faces from electorally crucial states found representation.

The induction of four ministers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recently formed governments, and which together send 120 members to the Lok Sabha, is key to the BJP’s plan to return to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The elevation of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to cabinet rank is also significant, because Naqvi is also from Uttar Pradesh and he is the seniormost Muslim leader in the union government. Both states were central to party’s historic mandate in 2014 national elections and the BJP is looking to strengthen its support base.

Lawmakers who joined the council of ministers on Sunday included Satya Pal Singh and Shiv Pratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh, and Raj Kumar Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey from Bihar.

As the BJP looks at increasing its political footprint in southern states, Modi inducted two new faces - Anant Kumar Hegde from Karnataka and Alphons Kannanthanam from Kerala. The BJP contested Kerala elections last year to win a single seat, and has high stakes in Karnataka which is going to polls early next year. While the BJP is keen to expand its social and electoral strength in Kerala, the party wants to return to power in Karnataka in next year's assembly election. Karnataka is key to the BJP’s scheme of things, as it is the only southern state where the BJP sees a clear chance of coming to power.

Apart from Karnataka, two other poll-bound states - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh - also saw representation in the Union cabinet. In both these states as well as Karnataka, the BJP is directly pitted against rival Congress. Before the battle for 2019 Lok Sabha polls starts, the electoral contest between BJP and Congress would be visible in six states -- Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karanataka. The party is hoping that it would win all six states to ensure that BJP has the edge when it goes to polls in the general elections.