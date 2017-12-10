Gujarat elections: 66.75% voter turnout in first phase of polls, says EC

Out of 2.12 crore voters eligible to vote in first phase of Gujarat elections, 1.41 crore exercised their franchise in the 89 seats in 19 districts. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: The final voter turnout in the first phase of Gujarat elections for 89 seats on Saturday is 66.75%, the Election Commission (EC) said Sunday.

The Election Commission had on Saturday estimated a voter turnout of 68% but the final numbers are 1.25 percentage points lower at 66.75%—much lower than the 71.32% voter turnout in the 2012 Gujarat elections. The 89 seats that went to polls on Saturday are in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat.

Out of 2.12 crore voters in the regions, 1.41 crore exercised their franchise in the 89 seats in 19 districts, according to a release issued by the office of the chief electoral officer for Gujarat.

According to the final voter turnout data released Sunday, tribal-dominated Narmada district witnessed the highest turnout at 79.15% while Devbhumi-Dwarka seat in the Saurashtra region saw the lowest turnout at 59.39%. While 12 districts recorded a voter turnout of less than 70%, seven registered the polling percentage of 70%, it said.

Narmada district comprises Dediapada and Nandod constituencies—both reserved seats currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP MLA Motilal Vasava is fighting against Mahesh Vasava, son of rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Chhotubhai Vasava in the crucial tribal-dominated Dediapada seat.

Vasava is contesting as the candidate of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), floated by his father ahead of elections. In Dwarka constituency, the main fight is between the BJP and the Congress. Prominent candidates in the first-phase poll battle included Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani.

The second and final phase of Gujarat elections for the remaining 93 seats will be held on 14 December. Counting of votes will be conducted on 18 December.