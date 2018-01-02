The Mint Newsmakers Quiz
How many of the women and men who made the headlines in the year just gone by can you identify?
Last Published: Tue, Jan 02 2018. 04 59 PM IST
The year 2017 saw big changes on the domestic and global fronts—ranging from the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) in India, billed as the country’s biggest post-independence tax reform, to the start of the Trump era in the US. Here, we feature the women and men who made the headlines in the year just gone by. Take a shot at our quiz and see how many you can identify.
First Published: Tue, Jan 02 2018. 02 20 PM IST
