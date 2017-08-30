Gurgaon Municipal Corporation polls, results on 24 September

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram was constituted in 2008 and the first election for 35 wards was conducted in April 2011. Photo: Hindustan Times

Gurgaon: The polls for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be held on 24 September, Haryana State Election Commissioner Dalip Singh announced on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the state election commission, the results will also be announced the same day.

The civic polls for the millennium city are being conducted after a delay of over one year.

As per the notification, the nominations for the polls can be filed from 8 to 13 September, scrutiny of candidates will be done on 14 September and symbols will be allotted on 15 September.

The voting and result will be announced on 24 September Singh said.

“We have made fool proof arrangements for conducting the MCG polls and appointed Additional Deputy commissioner (ADC) Pradeep Dahiya as the returning officer for the purpose. We have also appointed 14 assistant returning officers for the conduct of a smooth election,” Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh said.

Ten wards have been declared as reserved. Deputy Commissioner Singh said that even though the EVMs for this poll are not equipped with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), the district administration is committed to conduct transparent elections and will also hold mock polls to minimize chances of any kind of rigging or foul play.

The MCG was constituted in 2008 and the first election for 35 wards was conducted in April 2011.

The councillors were elected for a tenure of five years which ended in April 2016.

Since then, the civic body is being run by bureaucrats. Some former councillors have blamed the ruling dispensation for the over 15 months delay.

According to Vimal Yadav, a former Mayor, in the first tenure of MCG between 2011 to 2016, the civic body used to spend Rs 300 to 350 crore every year.

“Now, the bureaucrats are spending only 30 to 40 crore in development projects. The cost gap itself is an indicator that many of the development projects, roads, street lights, sewerage system, water pipeline connectivity are severely affected with it,” Yadav said.