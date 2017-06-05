Racist graffiti on Islamic centre in UK after London attacks

London: A racist graffiti reading “Terrorise your own country” and “Go away” was spray-painted by vandals on an Islamic Centre in south London after a van and knife attack in the heart of British capital claimed seven lives.

The graffiti on the building in Sutton in South London was spray-painted 19km from the site of the attack. The Islamic Centre has no connection to the attackers who carried out the terror attack on Saturday night, metro.co.uk reported. But the building’s very presence has provoked the ire of racists and Islamophobes in the area, it said.

In the wake of the attack, Harun Khan, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain has condemned the terrorists. “I am appalled and angered by the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, in my home city. These acts of violence were truly shocking and I condemn them in the strongest terms,” he said.

“Muslims everywhere are outraged and disgusted at these cowards who once again have destroyed the lives of our fellow Britons,” Khan added. “That this should happen in this month of Ramadan, when many Muslims were praying and fasting only goes to show that these people respect neither life nor faith. My prayers are with the victims and all those affected. I commend the work of our emergency services working hard to keep us safe and cope with the ensuing carnage”.

Three knife-wielding attackers in fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough Market. At least 48 people have been injured in the attack, the third to hit Britain in less than three months and just days before the general election on 8 June.

The attack comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed the “evil ideology of Islamist extremism”.

“We are concerned about some elements of Theresa May’s statement earlier today. May acknowledged as Jeremy Corbyn did nine days ago in response to the Manchester attacks, that such attacks are a perversion of Islam not representative of Islam,” Sabby Dhalu, Stand up to Racism co-convenor, said.