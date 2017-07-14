SC orders CBI probe into alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a probe led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into several cases of alleged extra-judicial killings of civilians by security personnel and police in Manipur.

A bench headed by justice Madan B. Lokur directed the agency to nominate a team for the probe and inform the court within two weeks. The agency was also required to submit a status report by January next year.

More From Livemint »

The court was responding to a 2012 public interest litigation (PIL), seeking a probe and compensation in alleged cases of extra-judicial killings by security forces in Manipur from 2000 to 2012.

At an earlier hearing, the court had asked the state of Manipur to segregate among several extra-judicial cases related to the state police.

The court is monitoring 1,528 alleged fake encounter cases in the state.

The matters were being heard by the court under four heads—commission of inquiry, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) cases, judicial inquiry or high court matters, and cases based on written complaints.

Out of the 97 cases that would form part of the CBI probe, 35 are pending at the commission of inquiry, 37 at the judicial inquiry or high courts and 23 at the NHRC.