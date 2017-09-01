Narendra Modi to reshuffle his cabinet at 10am on Sunday

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10am on Sunday, a top government official said. It will be the third such exercise since he took over in May 2014.

“A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10am on Sunday,” the official said.

Four junior ministers—Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey—have resigned ahead of the rejig.

Two cabinet ministers have also offered to resign, said people aware of the matter, on the condition of anonymity.

The people said Kalraj Mishra, who had met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Thursday, may also resign. He is well above 75 years—the age bar the party has informally set for ministers.

Earlier on Thursday, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey was appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president in place of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, creating one more vacancy in the council of ministers. Water resources minister Uma Bharti has also reportedly offered to quit on health grounds.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) Thambi Durai and K. Venugopal are being seen among likely representatives of their party in the cabinet if the Tamil Nadu party joins the Modi government. At least two members of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) are also likely to join. There are several vacancies in the government, while some senior ministers, including Arun Jaitley and Harsh Vardhan, are holding additional portfolios.