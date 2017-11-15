AAI plans to keep Indore airport open 24 hours from April 2018

Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to keep the Indore airport open 24 hours from April 2018, a move in line with the government’s Udan regional connectivity scheme. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Indore: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to keep the Indore airport open 24 hours from April 2018, a move in line with the government’s Udan regional connectivity scheme.

“Our priority is to improve facilities for passengers at fast pace and increase cargo transport from the Indore airport,” said AAI regional executive director (western region) Keshav Sharma.

He said the AAI has a plan to keep the Indore airport, or Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, open 24 hours from April 2018 and in view of this it is improving the basic infrastructure and other facilities. He expressed confidence that the airport will join the club of the country’s 20 best airports in the next few years.

Sharma said they have sought 28 acres of land close to the airport for its expansion and hoped the agreement in this regard will be given the final shape this month.

Airport director Aryama Sanyal said the total of 60 flights take off and land at the airport everyday. Sanyal said the number of passengers is expected to touch the 20 lakh mark by the end of the current financial year.

Located 8km away from the city, the airport is currently the busiest one in Madhya Pradesh.