Last Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 02 49 PM IST

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist held with arms from north Kashmir’s Bandipora

LeT militant has been identified as Shahbaz Rasool Mir, a resident of Bandipora’s Hajin

PTI
A Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a hand grenade, a knife and other items were recovered from the LeT militant’s possession, the official said. Photo: AP
    Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was on Friday arrested from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, police said in Srinagar.

    The newly-recruited LeT militant has been identified as Shahbaz Rasool Mir, a resident of nearby Hajin area.

    Mir was nabbed during a search operation in an orchard area in Markundal village in Sumbal area of the district, a police official said.

    A Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a hand grenade, a knife and other items were recovered from his possession, the official said, adding a case has ben registered.

    First Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 02 49 PM IST
    Topics: Kashmir terrorist arrested terrorist arrested in Kashmir Bandipora

