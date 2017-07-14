Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist held with arms from north Kashmir’s Bandipora
LeT militant has been identified as Shahbaz Rasool Mir, a resident of Bandipora’s Hajin
More From Livemint »
Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was on Friday arrested from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, police said in Srinagar.
The newly-recruited LeT militant has been identified as Shahbaz Rasool Mir, a resident of nearby Hajin area.
Mir was nabbed during a search operation in an orchard area in Markundal village in Sumbal area of the district, a police official said.
A Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a hand grenade, a knife and other items were recovered from his possession, the official said, adding a case has ben registered.
First Published: Fri, Jul 14 2017. 02 49 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share