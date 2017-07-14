Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist held with arms from north Kashmir’s Bandipora

A Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a hand grenade, a knife and other items were recovered from the LeT militant’s possession, the official said. Photo: AP More From Livemint »

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was on Friday arrested from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, police said in Srinagar.

The newly-recruited LeT militant has been identified as Shahbaz Rasool Mir, a resident of nearby Hajin area.

Mir was nabbed during a search operation in an orchard area in Markundal village in Sumbal area of the district, a police official said.

A Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a hand grenade, a knife and other items were recovered from his possession, the official said, adding a case has ben registered.