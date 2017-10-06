Shell companies: 5,800 firms on scanner for money laundering in fight against black money

A few of the companies have been found to have more than 100 accounts in their names. One company had as many as 2,134 accounts. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in its fight against black money, the government has zeroed in on 5,800 companies suspected to have laundered money after demonetisation, a government statement said on Friday.

The announcement comes after 13 banks submitted data on bank account operations and post-demonetisation transactions of some of the 209,032 companies that had been struck off the Registrar of Companies earlier this year.

“These 13 banks have submitted their first instalment of data. The data received from them pertains to merely about 5,800 companies (out of more than 2 lakh that were struck off) involving 13,140 accounts. This in itself is a revealing figure,” said the statement.

A few of the companies have been found to have more than 100 accounts in their names. One company had as many as 2,134 accounts.

On 12 September, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) issued a statement saying that it had identified 106,000 directors of companies who did not file their financial statements or annual returns for three straight years, violating provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Prior to that, it struck off 200,000 firms that were suspected to be shell companies and directed banks to restrict operation of bank accounts of such companies by the directors of such companies or their authorized representatives.

Shell firms, though not defined under the Companies Act, are those that adhere to basic company laws and are used to avoid taxes and convert black money into white.

According to the government statement, the data shows that these companies had multiple accounts with negative or low balance prior to 8 November. The account balances, however, reflected transactions worth several crore rupees post- demonetisation and continued till the companies were struck off.

In some cases, transactions have been recorded even after the company was struck off, the government said.

“It is informed that, after separating the loan accounts, these companies were having a meagre balance of Rs 22.05 crore to their credit on 8th November, 2016. However, from 9th November, 2016 i.e. after the announcement of demonetization, till the date of their being struck off, these companies have altogether deposited a huge amount of Rs4,573.87 crore in their accounts and withdrawn an equally large amount of Rs 4,552 crore. With loan accounts there was a negative opening balance of Rs 80.79 crore,” the statement added.

On Thursday, Union minister P.P. Chaudhary said that as many as 450,000 directors may face disqualification for their association with shell companies. Asserting that genuine corporate entities will not face action, the minister of state for corporate affairs said non-compliant companies are tarnishing the image of good ones.

“It needs to be re-emphasized that this data is only about 2.5% of the total number of suspected companies that have been struck off by the Government. The huge money game played by these companies may well be the tip of an iceberg of corruption, black money and black deeds of these and many more of their brethren,” the statement added.