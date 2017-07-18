Parliament session live: RS adjourned till noon, Mayawati leads opposition protest

New Delhi: As expected, the second day of Parliament’s monsoon session began with noisy protests from the opposition benches, targeting the Narendra Modi government over farmers’ protests and mob lynching by cow vigilantes.

The monsoon session is crucial as the Modi government aims to push through several key legislations. Some of the key bills set to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday include The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017. Rajya Sabha has listed The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 in its agenda for the day.

Here are the latest updates and developments related to the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament:

■ As soon as the session began, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati raised allegations of atrocities against Dalits in Rajya Sabha. Speaking about Sahranpur riots, Mayawati alleged that BJP is spreading communalism. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also threatened that she will resign if she was not allowed to finish her statement. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanded that Mayawati should apologise for her “threatening” comments in Parliament.

■ “I will resign from Rajya Sabha,” said Mayawati, after she was asked to wrap up her impromptu speech on Saharanpur anti-Dalit violence, says a PTI report.

■ Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the government is controlling voices and gagging opposition parties. “We didn’t know that BJP has got majority for carrying massacres of minorities and Dalits,” said Azad.