CPM to discuss Congress tie-up at January meet

New Delhi: The politburo of Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, decided on Sunday to hold discussions on its political report, including a future alliance with the Congress, at the party’s central committee meeting in January.

“The Polit Buro discussed the Draft Political Report for the 22nd Congress. These discussions will now be placed for the central committee’s consideration at its forthcoming meeting from January 19 to 21 in Kolkata,” the CPM said in statement on Sunday.

Sections of the party are divided over forming an alliance with Congress to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

The politburo on Sunday also finalized the schedule of state conferences and the central leaders who will attend. Twenty-five state committees will hold their conferences in the run-up to the congress, which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from 18 to 22 April.