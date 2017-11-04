Stampede near Simariya Ghat in Bihar’s Begusarai kills 3, several injured
Three women were killed and several others injured in a stampede near Simariya Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Bihar’s Begusarai around 7 am today, police said
Begusarai: Three women were killed and several others injured in a stampede near Simariya Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Bihar’s Begusarai district around 7 am on Saturday, police said.
Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mithilesh Kumar said the incident occurred in a narrow lane next to the ghat, nearly 100 km from the state capital, where people had gathered in large numbers on the occasion of Karthik Purnima.
“We are trying to ascertain the cause behind the stampede,” Kumar said, adding that the women’s identities have not been ascertained yet.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex- gratia of Rs4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and free treatment for those injured in the incident.
First Published: Sat, Nov 04 2017. 11 41 AM IST
