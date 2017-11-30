Arun Jaitley on GDP growth: Impact of GST, demonetisation now behind us

FM Arun Jaitley is hopeful of an upward trajectory in the Indian economy after the GDP growth rebound in the September quarter. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the rise in GDP growth rate to 6.3% in the September quarter of 2017-18 signals a reversal of the downtrend seen over the preceding five quarters.

The Indian economy now seems to have weathered the transitional challenges experienced earlier in the year and appears poised for a durable recovery going forward, he told reporters. “This (growth) indicates that perhaps the impact of two very significant structural reforms, demonetisation and GST, is now behind us. And hopefully in the coming quarters we can look for upward trajectory,” he said while commenting on the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Reversing a five-quarter slide in GDP growth, the Indian economy bounced back from a three-year low to expand by 6.3% in July-September as manufacturing revved up and businesses adjusted to the new GST tax regime. The GDP growth in the second quarter of 2017-18 compares to 5.7% in April-June, the lowest growth rate since the Narendra Modi government took office, and 7.5% in the September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Jaitley further said since May 2014, out of the 13 quarters, the country has clocked upwards of 7% growth eight times. “We have fallen below 6% only once and that was the last quarter. Therefore, if you at all compare this to any previous figures immediately preceding that, this looks entirely different... The fact that it marks reversal, it’s been enabled essentially by manufacturing and that investment has moved up, which was challenging so far,” he said.

Jaitley also said the rate of growth of gross fixed capital formation in July-September at 4.7% is encouraging, adding that “investment is moving up”. To a query on dip in revenue collection under the GST, he said it is “still early days” because transitional credits are being claimed and “therefore the pattern how it will work out has still not fully established”. He, however, hoped the collection in the medium and long term will pick up.

Earlier in the day, chief statistician T.C.A. Anant had pointed out that while calculating GDP, the indirect tax number that has been taken is based on certain calculations. “So there is an underestimation. That is what he (Anant) is saying. To that extent GDP number may go up when it is finally revised,” finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.

Chief economic adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian, who was also present at the press briefing, said growth would be “pretty much” in line with the projections made in the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament in January this year.

The survey had projected India’s GDP growth in the current fiscal to be in the range of 6.7-7.5%. To a question on rising prices of crude oil in the international market, the CEA said oil prices are not expected to go above $60 a barrel over a sustained period.