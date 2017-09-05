Army helicopter crashes in Ladakh, all safe

An advance light helicopter (AHL) of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Leh: An advance light helicopter (AHL) of the Indian Army on Tuesday crashed in eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an officer said. All crew members are safe, the army officer told PTI.

The Dhruv helicopter flying in eastern Ladakh sector crashed this afternoon, he said, adding that further details are awaited in the chopper crash.