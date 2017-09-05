Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Sep 05 2017. 06 18 PM IST

Army helicopter crashes in Ladakh, all safe

The Dhruv army helicopter was flying in eastern Ladakh sector before it crashed on Tuesday afternoon
PTI
An advance light helicopter (AHL) of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
An advance light helicopter (AHL) of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Leh: An advance light helicopter (AHL) of the Indian Army on Tuesday crashed in eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an officer said. All crew members are safe, the army officer told PTI.

The Dhruv helicopter flying in eastern Ladakh sector crashed this afternoon, he said, adding that further details are awaited in the chopper crash.

First Published: Tue, Sep 05 2017. 06 17 PM IST
Topics: army helicopter Ladakh helicopter crash Dhruv helicopter Indian Army

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share