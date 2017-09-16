Piyush Goyal suggests out-of-turn promotions for staff averting rail accidents
Latest News »
- Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi says fate of Indians workers captured by Islamic State unknown
- USFDA plans new compounding pharmacy policy, agency head Scott Gottlieb says
- Great Indian Bustard count up in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park
- St. Louis braces for protests after ex-cop Jason Stockley acquitted of murdering black man
- Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh: an epitome of military leadership
Bengaluru: In the wake of a series of recent train accidents in the country, railway minister Piyush Goyal today suggested out-of-turn promotions for those staff who take timely action to avert mishaps.
Speaking at a review meeting with senior officials of the South Western Railway, he asserted that such schemes will boost the morale of the staff.
Terming the recent train accidents as “unfortunate”, Goyal called upon the railway staff to work diligently for ensuring complete safety in running trains, a release by the South Western Railway said.
“The minister suggested various schemes such as granting out-of-turn promotion for the staff who take timely action to avert accidents. He said such schemes will go a long way in boosting the morale of the staff,” it said.
The BJP leader emphasised that safety shall be given top most priority and track renewal works be taken up expeditiously.
He also asked the Railways to develop an action plan for eliminating unmanned level crossing gates in a year’s time, instead of 2019-20 as planned earlier.
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
FII outflows: Who is stealing India’s thunder?
SBI Life Insurance’s superior growth makes valuations look fair
Rail freight, container volumes indicate significant rebound in trade in August
Are antacids and digestive enzymes really powering IIP growth?
Hotels: Occupancy improves but higher room rates key for margins