Gujarat elections 2017: Narendra Modi dares Congress to contest on development plank
Alleging that the Nehru-Gandhi family dislikes Gujarat and Gujaratis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday dared Congress to fight the Gujarat elections on development issues
Gandhinagar: Sounding the poll bugle for Gujarat elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday dared the Congress to contest it on the development plank.
Mounting a fierce attack on the Congress, Modi told a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally that the Nehru-Gandhi family dislikes Gujarat and Gujaratis. He said the opposition party’s current condition was because it has lost ability to think positive.
“It is being driven by negative thinking,” he said. The prime minister was addressing a massive rally organised by the state BJP to celebrate the conclusion of the saffron party’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra (march for Gujarat’s honour).
First Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 06 21 PM IST
