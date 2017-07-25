Swearing-in live updates: Ram Nath Kovind sworn-in as 14th President of India

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday was sworn-in as the 14th President of India, a day after outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee’s five-year term ended. Kovind was administered the oath of office of President of India by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar.

Kovind, 71, was nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. He defeated Opposition candidate and former Speaker Meira Kumar last week, securing over 65% votes in the electoral college.

A lawyer by qualification, Kovind will be the country’s second Dalit President after K.R. Narayanan. Prior to his election as Indian Republic’s first citizen, Kovind served as the governor of Bihar and as a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha serving in various parliamentary committees.

Here are the latest updates and developments on Ram Nath Kovind’s swearing-in ceremony:

■ Swearing-in ceremony ends with the National Anthem played at the end and a 21-gun salute.

■ Main highlights of President Kovind’s maiden address are:

— I enter this office with all humility and coming back to the Central Hall brings back sweet memories.

— The beauty of democracy is that it teaches us to respect disagreements. We are different but we are united.

— Every Indian is contributing to nation building. Every soldier who guards our borders, every farmer who works in the field, every scientist, every doctor, every entrepreneur who is building a start-up are national builder.

— India of our dreams will provide equality of opportunity to all.

■ President Ram Nath Kovind makes his maiden address.

■ Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India. (PTI)

Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017

■ President Pranab Mukherjee and President-elect Ram Nath Kovind arrive at the Central Hall of Parliament. The Vice-President, the Prime Minister, his cabinet colleagues, and parliamentarians have already arrived.

■ Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm to enable members participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the President. (PTI)

■ The elaborate ceremony for change of guard in India’s highest Constitutional office started today with a gentle knock on the door of President-elect Ram Nath Kovind’s Akbar Road residence.

It was Military Secretary to the President, Major General Anil Khosla, inviting 71-year old Kovind and his wife Savita to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Pranab Mukherjee was waiting for them in the study.

The two leaders then went to the grand Rashtrapai Bhavan forecourt where they were escorted to the saluting dais.

Mukherjee took the last salute of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) with President-elect Kovind standing to his left.

He and his successor then drove down Raisina Hill to the Central Hall of the Parliament in a black limousine.

Escorting them was grand equestrian procession by the PBG, dressed in white ceremonial uniforms and blue turbans with gold ornamental work.

The road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Parliament was lined with jawans of the armed forces.

The morning had begun with the president-elect offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

■ After offering floral tributes at the Mahatma’s memorial, the 71-year-old leader returned to his 10, Akbar Road residence.

At around 11.15am, a carcade arrived from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to take him for the elaborate oath-taking ceremony.

At the presidential palace, which will soon be his new home, Kovind, accompanied by his wife, met President Pranab Mukherjee who was waiting for them in the study. (PTI)

■ Ram Nath Kovind leaves for Rashtrapati Bhavan from his 10, Akbar Road residence. (PTI)

■ Lok Sabha adjourned till 3pm to allow members to participate in the President’s swearing-in ceremony. (PTI)

■ President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and his wife visit Rajghat, pay tribute to the Father of Nation Mahatama Gandhi.

■ The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12.15pm in the Central Hall of Parliament.

■ Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Ram Nath Kovind. (PTI)

■ Students, teachers and staff of the college where Ram Nath Kovind studied up to intermediate level plan hearty celebrations. Thrilled over one of their own ascending to the top-most constitutional post in the country, the management of the BNSD Intermediate College has decided to illuminate the premises and organise a community feast. (PTI)

■ President Pranab Mukherjee will now occupy 10, Rajaji Marg, as he moves out of Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he assumed office as the 13th President on 25 July 2012.

The Raj-era bungalow, endowed with sloping red-tiled roof and fitted with chimneys, has been given a fresh coat of paint while its wide lawns and gardens spruced up. The two-storey house had also served as a retirement home for former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam till his death in 2015.