Movement across LoC frozen since Monday amid rising tensions between India, Pakistan

Passengers and trucks had to return from the Kaman Post, the last point on the Indian side of the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route, as Pakistan didn’t confirm the cross-over. Photo: Gurinder Osan/Hindustan Times

Srinagar: Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, travel and trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir has come to a halt because of the Pakistani side, officials said here on Tuesday.

Since Monday, neither could the people travel to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) nor could the trucks carrying commodities cross over, said the officials.

“There has been no response from the Pakistani side for two days now and as such the cross-LoC travel and trade has been halted,” an official said.

On Monday, 14 passengers were scheduled to travel to PoK on the cross-LoC bus but they had to return from the Kaman Post, the last point on the Indian side of the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route, the officials said.

This happened because the Pakistani authorities, who were to confirm the cross-over, did not respond to the Indian communication, they said.

Similarly, 50 trucks, which were scheduled to cross on Tuesday, had to return for the same reasons, the officials said. They said Pakistan had given no information regarding this.

Trade and travel across the LoC through the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route had started in 2005. The halting of the trade and travel comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. PTI