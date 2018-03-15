BJP may go for early Lok Sabha elections after defeat: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said the BJP may call for early Lok Sabha elections after its defeat in UP and Bihar bypolls. Photo: Reuters

Chandigarh: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may call for early Lok Sabha elections after its defeat in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar bypolls.

Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, whose gamble of backing the Samajwadi Party (SP) for bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur in the state paid rich dividends, said the idea behind the alliance was to teach the BJP a lesson.

“In Uttar Pradesh, we wanted to teach the BJP a lesson and decided to support SP candidates so that it loses the seats earlier held by the chief minister and deputy chief minister... They have lost their sleep with this result,” she said at a rally in Chandigarh. The Narendra Modi government at the centre is a “dictatorship” and had “surpassed” the Emergency imposed by the Congress in 1975, she added.

The BJP lost out to the SP in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the former vacated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the latter by his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when they were elected to the legislative council. The BJP also lost the Lok Sabha bypoll in Araria in Bihar.

“With yesterday’s result, there is great possibility that the BJP will advance the Lok Sabha polls, which are otherwise to be held in 2019,” Mayawati said. The party, she added, may hold the Lok Sabha elections along with assembly elections in 7-8 states. “They know that the more they delay, the more damaging it can be for them,” she said at the rally.

Referring to the allegations of EVM tampering, she said only ballot papers should be used in the forthcoming elections.

According to the BSP chief, people were disappointed with the performance of the Modi government. She warned them against “false and tempting poll promises” of the saffron dispensation.

“Modi had given the slogan, ‘na khaunga, na khaane dunga’ to eliminate corruption. But scams worth crore of rupees have surfaced involving people like Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, which proved that slogan hollow. These corrupt people are enjoying their lives in foreign countries with the tacit support of the government,” Mayawati said.

Mayawati accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of giving whatever black money it recovered from the corrupt to “capitalists”, which instead could have been used in containing inflation and for the benefit of poor people. The BSP chief also spoke out against the Hindutva approach of the RSS and its “casteist, narrow-minded and communal approach”. People belonging to Dalits and weaker section who had been given higher positions by BJP government were working as “bonded labour”, she said.

“Under the garb of curbing corruption and black money, they are targeting their political opponents. However, they are covering the corruption allegations being levelled against their own leaders,” she said.

The BSP chief claimed that people were upset with demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST), which were implemented without proper preparation. “Problems like poverty, inflation prevail under their regime and economy of the country has also weakened. The voices of opposition in their own party can now also be heard,” she said.