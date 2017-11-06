Telangana rolls out 24-hour power supply to farm sector on ‘experimental basis’

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday held a meeting where it was decided that 24-hour power supply will be continued for five to six days. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will start supplying 24-hour “quality” and uninterrupted power on an experimental basis to the farm sector across the entire state from Monday. The government has been preparing for the rollout for the past year.

Chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday held a meeting with D. Prabhakar Rao, chief managing director (CMD) of the Telangana Power Generation Corp. (TSGENCO), where it was decided that 24-hour power supply will be continued for five to six days on an experimental basis, following which further decisions will be taken, said a press release from Rao’s office.

The 24-hour power supply rollout from Monday is in anticipation of all 31 districts (earlier 10; 21 new districts were formed last October) getting continuous electricity supply from March-April 2018.

The CMD suggested to Rao, during the meeting, that follow-up action will be taken based on the feedback on 24-hour power supply. The chief minister gave his consent for it, added the release.

“Telangana farmers have suffered a lot under the united AP (Andhra Pradesh) regime, for the lack of power supply. They were not getting even three to four hours of supply. Though a major part of the cultivation was dependent on borewells, the then government neglected it,” the release quoted Rao on the eve of the 24-hour power rollout.

For supplying power for 24 hours to the farm sector, Rs12,000 crore has been spent to strengthen the distribution and supply systems. Since June last year, the old districts of Medak, Karimnagar and Nalgonda (which were reorganized and divided last October to form other new districts) were being supplied with 24-hour supply on an experimental basis.

The three undivided districts together have 43 % of the total pump sets in the entire state. They have about 9.58 lakh pump sets out of the total 23 lakh. For supplying uninterrupted power supply to them from last year, there is a maximum demand of 9,500 megawatts (MW) of power, which was procured and supplied, stated the release.

At the time of Telangana’s formation on 2 June 2014, the state had 2,397 sub-stations, supplying 5240MW of power. The state government set up 514 new sub-stations to fulfil its promise of supplying 24-hour power. Similarly, there were 3,748 transformers before bifurcation from the state of Andhra Pradesh, and 1,724 more were added taking the total number to 5,472, said the release.