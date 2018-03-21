Delhi HC issues notices to A. Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam appeal

CBI and ED had filed an appeal in the Delhi high court, challenging a December order by a special CBI court that acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case earlier this week. Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notices to former telecom minister A. Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M. Kanimozhi and other accused in the appeal moved by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

A bench comprising justice S.P. Gary also directed all 17 accused in the case to maintain status quo with respect to property worth Rs223 crore that was attached by the ED at the time of trial. The appeal would now be heard on 25 May after a reply from all persons accused in the 2G scam trial is received by the court.

CBI and ED had filed an appeal in the Delhi high court, challenging a December order by a special CBI court that acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case earlier this week.

Special CBI judge O.P. Saini had exonerated all 17 accused of charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act due to lack of evidence on 21 December 2017.

Among others accused were Raja’s former private secretary R.K. Chandolia, Reliance Group managing director Gautam Doshi, its senior vice-president Hari Nair, president Surendra Pipara, Swan Telecom Pvt. Ltd promoter Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd managing director Sanjay Chandra, Essar Group promoters Anshuman and Ravi Ruia, its director (strategy and planning) Vikas Saraf, Loop Telecom Pvt. Ltd promoters Kiran Khaitan and her husband I.P. Khaitan. Loop Telecom, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd were also tried.