Rajasthan panchayat bypolls: BJP, Congress win 12 each of 26 seats

Rajashtan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot has said villagers were feeling neglected under the BJP rule. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Jaipur: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress have won 12 seats each of the 26 in the bypolls of the Pachayati raj institutions in Rajasthan, the result of which were declared on Tuesday.

An independent candidate was declared winner unopposed in the polls. The result of the Panchayat Samiti of Gadraroad in Barmer district is awaited, a state election commission spokesperson said.

The Congress and the BJP candidates won seats in Alwar, Baran, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Churu, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaru, Sawaimadhopur, Sirohi, Sriganganagar, Pratapgarh and Udaipur districts.

Upbeat over the party’s victory in rural areas, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sachin Pilot in a statement said villagers were feeling neglected under the BJP rule.

“The government’s insensitivity towards farmers reflected sorry state of affairs as there were over 20 cases of farmers suicide in the state,” he said.

The Raje government’s failure has led to this situation that before the completion of its five-year term in 2018, people have lost faith in the BJP, Pilot said.