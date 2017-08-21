Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to monitor performance of BJP-ruled states

Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah at a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to monitor progress and performance of all its state governments every three months. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.

In the course of over three hour long meeting on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers and deputy chief ministers to work together and help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieve the target of making a New India by 2022.

“PM gave road map till 2022 to all states and its implementation will be monitored personally by PM and BJP president every 3 months,” said Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh after the meeting, which was held at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

During the meeting, senior leaders of BJP, along with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers discussed the ongoing drought situation in the country and discussion was held to find ways to double income of farmers by 2022. Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had promised to improve the income the farmers.

“We discussed ways to doubling farmers’ income by 2022,” said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the meeting. This is the second such meeting of all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. The previous such meeting was held in April this year.

“All CMs and deputy CMs received PM’s guidance as to how states will work on mission mode to attain PM’s goal of building a New India by 2022,” Adityanath added.