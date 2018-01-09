PM Modi urges Indian origin lawmakers to act as catalysts in India’s economic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said over half the total investment into the country has come in the last three years. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indian origin lawmakers from across the world to be partners in India’s development and act as catalysts in the country’s economic growth.

Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference in New Delhi, he said over half the total investment into the country has come in the last three years. A record $16 billion of FDI came into the country last year, Modi said.

This, the prime minister said, had happened due to far- reaching policy changes ushered in by his government, with “reform and transform” being its guiding principle. “India is changing, India is transforming. India has moved far ahead and Indian hopes are at the top and you will see the result of change in every sphere. A record $16 billion FDI came into the country last year,” he said.

Modi told the PIO lawmakers that the values of Indian culture and civilisation can guide a world gripped in increasing instability. “If there is any philosophy that can counter radicalisation, it is Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, it is Indian philosophy,” he said.

The prime minister said India’s relationship with a country is not based on give and take, but on humanity. “We have no interest in exploiting anyone’s resources or taking away anyone’s territory,” he said, noting that India has always played a constructive role and persons of Indian origin can take pride in the country’s increasing strength worldwide.