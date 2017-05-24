Saharanpur violence: Yogi Adityanath suspends DM, and SP, DIG of local police

Lucknow: Taking note of the violence in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended the superintendent of police (SSP) and district magistrate (DM) posted there while transferring the divisional commissioner and the deputy inspector general (DIG).

“SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey and district magistrate N. P. Singh have been suspended while divisional commissioner N. P. Agarwal and DIG J. K. Shahi have been transferred”, an official spokesman told PTI.

While Bablu Kumar has been posted as SSP, Saharanpur, Pramod Kumar Pandey will be the new DM, the official said.

Also read: Saharanpur violence Day 2: One more death is UP caste conflict

No official reason has been cited for the action, but it is believed that the top officials were removed after chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed displeasure as they could not control the situation in Saharanpur district.

Also read: Saharanpur clashes: Mayawati alleges BJP, RSS of unleashing caste violence

Saharanpur has witnessed widespread caste-based clashes repeatedly this month. Violence again erupted on Tuesday claiming the life of a man, while unidentified gunmen shot and seriously injured another person on Wednesday.

DIG, security, Vijay Bhushan who was sent by the government on Tuesday to camp in Saharanpur has been named the new DIG of the area while it is awaited as to who will be the new divisional commissioner.