Iraq has assured cooperation in locating 39 missing Indians: foreign ministry

New Delhi: Iraqi authorities have assured India of all cooperation in locating 39 Indian nationals reportedly in captivity in Mosul, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

Iraq on Sunday declared victory against the Islamic State (IS) in Mosul after a months-long campaign. The MEA said union minister of state for external affairs V.K. Singh will travel to Erbil in Iraq later on Monday. It termed the liberation of Mosul from IS as an important milestone in the global war on terror and said India welcomes it.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj earlier assured Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh that her ministry was making all-out efforts to trace the 39 Indians, mostly from Punjab, who had been held hostage in the Iraqi city since 2014. Amarinder on Monday called up Swaraj to seek her intervention.