Charges framed against BJP spokesperson for stoking communal unrest

Kolkata: The Kolkata police has started criminal proceedings against Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for sharing fake images of rioting to incite last week’s communal unrest in North 24 Parganas district.

Charges have been brought against Sharma under five different sections of the Indian Penal Code such as spreading rumours, forgery and creating communal disharmony.

Sharma had on Saturday posted on Twitter a cropped image from the 2002 Gujarat riots, claiming it was a recent image from West Bengal, police officers in Kolkata said, asking not to be named.

In addition, the criminal investigation department of the state police has started an investigation against two national television channels for provocative coverage of the unrest, the officers cited above said.