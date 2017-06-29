Vice-presidential elections to be held on 5 August, announces EC

New Delhi: Even as the process to elect India’s next President continues, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced the dates for the poll process to elect the vice-president of the country. Elections, if required, to the post of vice-president are scheduled to be held on 5 August. Counting of votes shall also take place on the same day.

“The election commission is mandated to ensure that the elections to the office of the vice-president must be free and fair. The commission is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the elections are free and fair and will discharge its responsibilities,” chief election commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi told reporters.

A formal notification for the polls will be issued on 4 July. The last date of nomination is 18 July and scrutiny of nominations will take place on 19 July. Last date for withdrawal of nomination is 21 July. Polling, if required, will be held on 5 August between 10am and 5pm.

The total electoral college is 790, which includes members of both the houses of Parliament.

“The vice-president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. The nominated members of Rajya Sabha as well of Lok Sabha are also eligible to be included in the electoral college,” Zaidi said.

There are 233 members along with 12 nominated members in the Rajya Sabha and 543 members along with two nominated members in the Lok Sabha who are eligible to vote.

A candidate filing nomination for the post has to be supported by 20 electors as proposers and 20 as seconders. A security deposit of Rs15,000 is also required to be made along with the nomination.

“Political parties cannot issue a whip to the members of Parliament,” Zaidi said.

The commission will also supply specific pens to the electors on the day of polling.