UP ATS arrests suspected ISIS terrorist
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Abu Zaid from the Mumbai Airport, a top police official said on Sunday.
Zaid was arrested on Saturday on his arrival from Saudi Arabia.
“Abu Zaid, suspected ISIS terrorist was arrested by the ATS team from Mumbai Airport yesterday after he came from Saudi Arabia,” ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar told reporters here.
He said Zaid was residing in Riyadh and formed a social media group to allegedly radicalise youths and lure them to ISIS. “He will be brought to Lucknow on a transit remand and will be produced in the court. We will take him in police custody for interrogating him,” the ADG said.
In April, the ATS had arrested four suspected ISIS terrorist Umar alias Nazim, Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Mufti alias Faizan and Jakawan alias Eihtesham.
Zaid’s name had cropped up during interrogation. “They used to talk via an application on the Internet and Zaid was their ideologue,” the ADG said.
Latest News »
- PSU banks: Past imperfect, present tense, future uncertain
- $11 billion investment committed during World Food India: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
- Len Blavatnik weighs big share purchase in Teva Pharma: Reports
- Tata Global Beverages completes sale of Russian subsidiaries
- Air India scouts for $535 million loan to buy 3 Boeing planes
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Strong execution continues to propel Bharat Electronics
Vedanta’s Q2 shows upbeat sales growth but costs a worry
Indian IT’s hiring freeze suggests weak demand will continue
No government push to GDP growth in September quarter
PMI: Restocking bounce short-lived, GST clouds over manufacturing sector darken