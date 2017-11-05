 UP ATS arrests suspected ISIS terrorist - Livemint
Last Published: Sun, Nov 05 2017. 04 49 PM IST

UP ATS arrests suspected ISIS terrorist

Uttar Pradesh ATS on Saturday arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Abu Zaid from the Mumbai Airport on his arrival from Saudi Arabia
PTI
UP Police ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar said Abu Zaid (above) was residing in Riyadh and formed a social media group to allegedly radicalise youths and lure them to ISIS. Photo: Twitter/@PTI
UP Police ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar said Abu Zaid (above) was residing in Riyadh and formed a social media group to allegedly radicalise youths and lure them to ISIS. Photo: Twitter/@PTI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Abu Zaid from the Mumbai Airport, a top police official said on Sunday.

Zaid was arrested on Saturday on his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

“Abu Zaid, suspected ISIS terrorist was arrested by the ATS team from Mumbai Airport yesterday after he came from Saudi Arabia,” ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar told reporters here.

He said Zaid was residing in Riyadh and formed a social media group to allegedly radicalise youths and lure them to ISIS. “He will be brought to Lucknow on a transit remand and will be produced in the court. We will take him in police custody for interrogating him,” the ADG said.

In April, the ATS had arrested four suspected ISIS terrorist Umar alias Nazim, Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Mufti alias Faizan and Jakawan alias Eihtesham.

Zaid’s name had cropped up during interrogation. “They used to talk via an application on the Internet and Zaid was their ideologue,” the ADG said.

First Published: Sun, Nov 05 2017. 04 47 PM IST
Topics: ISIS terrorist UP ATS Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad Abu Zaid

