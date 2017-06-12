GST regime: Govt examines drawback benefit schemes

Exporters have been wary about the duty drawbacks as clarity over continuation or in which form remains a grey area. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: The Union government is seeking industry feedback on how to readjust the duty drawbacks in the new goods and services tax regime.

“It will change. Sought views of the industry as state levies are subsumed in GST,” Union textiles joint secretary Subrata Gupta said when asked whether the ROSL (rebate of state levies on export of garments) scheme will continue in the present form under the GST regime. He was in the city in a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-supported roadshow —Textiles India 2017.

ROSL, a remission scheme to offset state levies is an import additional duty drawback scheme announced by the textile ministry for exporters in late 2016.

“We are surviving on drawbacks. ROSL is very important benefit with great positive impact on exports. Monthly exports of apparel in April 2017 grew by almost 32% to $174 billion over the same month last year. The benefit of ROSL is to the tune of 4% to our cost,” chairman (export promotion committee) of Apparel Export Promotion Council, Anil Buchasia said.

Exporters remained wary about the duty drawbacks as clarity over continuation or in which form remained a grey area till now. “We are still in the dark about drawbacks in the GST era, but we are continuing to book orders presuming it will continue,” Buchasia said.