Darjeeling tense after protestor dies in police firing

Kolkata: Fire of unrest barely doused at West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, tension in Darjeeling has flared up again after security forces opened fire, killing at least one person identified as Tashi Bhutia. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) claimed he died in police firing—a formal complaint has been lodged with the administration.

Officials in Darjeeling admitted that security forces had to open fire in self-defence after they were outnumbered in a skirmish, but declined to confirm if the person killed succumbed to firing. The administration has not yet made any official comment on the incident. It is not immediately clear whether it was the state police or the central paramilitary forces that got embroiled in the clash.

This is the first time that officials have admitted to use of firearms. Three persons died in Darjeeling in clashes with security forces on 17 June. The GJM blamed it on police firing, but the administration vehemently denied use of firearms and brought charges of murder against top Gorkha leaders such as Bimal Gurung and his wife.

Tension has escalated in Darjeeling as protestors laid siege to a local police station on Saturday morning, said the officials cited above, asking not to be named. Some people were found looting stores and vehicles on Darjeeling’s Hill Cart Road on Friday at around 11pm. Security forces intervened when locals appealed for protection but the team was outnumbered, the officials said.

Some security personnel have also sustained injuries from the skirmish. They were attacked with sharp objects such as khukris. Security forces were “compelled to used firearms in self-defence”, one of the officials said, adding that no one was reported to have been hurt immediately. But an hour later, one person was brought to the local hospital with bullet wounds, according to the official.