North Korea may be preparing a missile launch: report

North Korea’s last provocation was on 15 September, when it fired its second missile over Japan in as many months. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo: Japan received radio signals suggesting that North Korea may be preparing for a missile launch test, Kyodo News reported, citing multiple government officials.

Japan didn’t specify the type of possible missile, according to the news service. Any radio signals could be from winter training by North Korea’s military, Kyodo said.

Separately, Yonhap reported that the US continues to watch North Korea activities “very closely.”

North Korea’s current pause in provocations is the longest since last winter, prompting Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov to say on Monday that Kim Jong Un’s regime appears to be taking a step toward denuclearization. North Korea’s last provocation was on 15 September, when it fired its second missile over Japan in as many months. Bloomberg