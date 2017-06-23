Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet to further boost ‘robust’ bilateral ties

New Delhi: The US and India enjoy a “robust” and “expanding” relationship and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump in Washington next week, the aim will be to give a further fillip to the ties, a senior official in New Delhi said.

Modi and Trump will have their first face-to-face meeting at the White House on Monday and the two leaders will look at “what else can be done” to take forward a relationship that Trump’s predecessor, president Barack Obama, described as one of the “defining partnerships” of the 21st century, Gopal Baglay, Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

Trump has met a slew of world leaders since assuming office on 20 January—including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During talks, India is expected to raise concerns regarding terrorism emanating from its neighbourhood, worries on account of Pakistan diverting US military aid to buy arms for use against India and ways to increase US investments in India.

Modi and Trump will have the “entire gamut of relations in front of them when they talk... all matters of bilateral interest are there” on the table before them, Baglay told reporters.

India-US relations have warmed considerably since 2000 with four US presidential visits until 2015 —almost as many as between 1947 and 2000.

India has now been designated a major US defence partner and bilateral trade stands at $115 billion with the stated intent of scaling it up to $500 billion.

Since Trump took office, however, there have been several wrinkles crimping the relationship, including plans by the US to make H-1B visas, cornered mainly by Indian IT professionals, more difficult to get.

That Trump said, while pulling out of the climate change pact last month, that countries like India and China had secured a better deal at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change meet in Paris in 2015—being able to continue to use vast amounts of coal as well as obtain billions of dollars as aid to make the switch from polluting fossil fuels to non-polluting renewable energy and energy efficient technology—did not help matters.

The deaths of at least two people—an Indian-origin US citizen as well as an Indian national working on an H-1B visa—in suspected hate crimes in the US has added to the friction in bilateral ties.

According to Baglay, “the new administration assumed office recently and therefore there are certain areas where we need to understand each other”.

Responding to a question on the seeming unpredictability of Trump’s personality and how Indian officials are preparing for Monday’s meeting, Baglay said he would not “put any stock on the personality aspect”, adding that “institutionally” India-US ties are “very strong”.