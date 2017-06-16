Jadhav case: ICJ asks India to make submission by 13 Sept, Pakistan by 13 Dec
In a hearing of the case on 18 May, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Kulbhushan Jadhav
New Delhi: The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by 13 September.
Similarly, Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its submission by December 13 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs said here today. In a hearing of the case on 18 May, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who had been awarded death sentence by a Pakistan army court for alleged “involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan”.
India moved the ICJ against the death sentence on 8 May, describing the charges against Jadhav as “concocted” and his trial as “farcical”.