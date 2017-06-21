Gorkha outfits to boycott autonomous body polls, skip proposed talks with West Bengal govt

Kolkata: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and all smaller Gorkha outfits on Tuesday decided to boycott the upcoming election to the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA), signalling their intent to intensify the movement for greater autonomy.

Gorkhas have been demanding the creation of Gorkhaland, a separate state carved out of West Bengal.

At an all-party meeting of Gorkha political outfits in Darjeeling, including smaller ones such as Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Jan Andolan Morcha (JAM), it was also decided that the indefinite strike will continue.

The Gorkha political outfits, which deliberated for over three hours on the future course of the movement for Gorkhaland, also decided to skip the proposed 22 June talks with the state administration

If the state wants the blockade to end, it must unconditionally withdraw security forces from the hills and wind up criminal cases launched against GJM supporters in the past two weeks, said a spokesperson for the GJM, the dominant party in Darjeeling.

The talks are expected to be led by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government, Malay Kumar De. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is currently in the Netherlands to attend a United Nations event.

The GTA, formed in 2012 to give the Gorkhas greater autonomy in governance of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, is currently controlled by the GJM. In the elections held five years ago, the GJM won all 45 seats, many of them uncontested.

Elections to the administrative body are already due, and this time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is threatening to expand its influence over the hills. Battle lines were drawn immediately after Banerjee’s TMC claimed the Mirik municipality in a recent civic body election.

A GJM spokesperson said there was no question of starting a dialogue with the West Bengal government. Instead, an expanded Gorkha leadership comprising key figures from different hill parties will seek meetings with the Prime Minister and home minister in New Delhi, he added.

The GTA has already failed as an “autonomous body”, said Biswanath Chakraborty, an election analyst and a professor of social sciences at Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University. The body will have no legitimacy if the Gorkha parties abstain from elections, he said. “Further failure of the GTA will only escalate the demand for a separate state,” he said, adding that the GJM “appears to have neutralized” the threat that the TMC had created.

In an earlier interview, he had said that the best solution to the impasse was to give greater autonomy to the Gorkhas, including the right to make some laws, under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.